Mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing Park Heights father in 2015

The trial of a man charged with killing a Park Heights father in November 2015 has ended in a mistrial, the city state's attorney's office said.

Devante Brim was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kendal Fenwick, a 24-year-old truck driver who was raising three children. The case garnered widespread attention after police believed Fenwick was targeted because he was building a fence around his Park Heights home to prevent drug dealers from coming through his yard.

During Brim's trial however, Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Seidel said Fenwick was mistaken for someone else and killed in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

"Today's outcome will not stop us in our unyielding pursuit of justice on behalf of Kendal Fenwick and his loved ones," state's attorney's office spokeswoman Melba Saunders said in a statement Friday.

Brim faces separate cases of attempted murder and home invasion that Seidel said previously would be tried separately but which are connected.

Robert Cohen, an attorney for Brim, said his client told police someone else had killed Fenwick and gave that man's name. The Baltimore Sun is not naming that man because he has not been charged in the case.

Brim also described the gun he said that man used in the killing. Prosecutors said a gun was found in October 2016 and matches the crime scenes, and said it was Brim, not the other man, who used it to kill Fenwick.

