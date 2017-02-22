Mayor honors 10-year-old Baltimore boy for heroic act

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh recognized 10-year-old Logan Wilks for heroism Wednesday, saying his decision to dial 911 when his stepmother was in distress should remind parents to teach their children to call for help.

Logan was the oldest of two children home alone with his stepmother, Tonya Caver, when the woman had an asthma attack and bronchial spasm this month in their Northwood house. Caver was fading in and out of consciousness as Logan spoke with the operator.

The mayor and Fire Chief Niles R. Ford gave Logan a certificate for his courage, a Baltimore pin and a commemorative coin. The boy handed Pugh a bouquet of pink carnations.

Pugh said she hopes all young people will be taught to call 911 in emergency situations.

"We're so proud of you, Logan," Pugh said. "How could someone so young and little perform such a mature act? Where'd you get all that strength?"

"I don't know," Logan replied quietly from the podium in the ceremonial room next to the mayor's office. He was joined by family, including his stepmother.

Logan used a cell phone to call emergency responders after Caver, 32, collapsed on Feb. 7.

He told the operator his stepmother was on the floor and couldn't breathe.

Caver said she was grateful to Logan.

"I always call him my sidekick, but this time he was a true hero," she said in a statement. "If it were not for his quick thinking, I don't know if I would be alive to tell the tale. Thank you, Logan."

Ford said Logan acted bravely and demonstrated an ability to think fast. Pugh said such stories of courageousness need to be shared more frequently in Baltimore.

"You're an example of the kind of student and young man we know will grow up to be a great person," Pugh said to Logan. "Have you thought about being a firefighter?"

"A little bit," he said.

