A body was recovered Thursday afternoon from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor waters, police confirmed.

Police responded to a call for a body floating in the murky waters around 12:40 p.m. The body was found in the water in front of the M & S Grill, next to the USS Constellation.

The body was taken out of the water shortly after the police’s marine unit arrived and wrapped in a body bag. At around 1:30 p.m., it remained on the brick promenade as officers surrounded it.

