Body found in Fells Point waters where man went missing two weeks ago, Baltimore police say

An unidentified body was found Thursday morning in the water near Broadway Pier in Fells Point, according to Baltimore Police.

That is the same area where 33-year-old Gokhan Oztas disappeared two weeks ago after fleeing from police and jumping into the water.

Det. Nicole Monroe said she did not have any information yet on the body found Thursday, including whether it was that of a male or female.

Police were called to the area about 10 a.m. after a body was reported floating in the water.

Police divers had searched for Oztas in the same waters more than once since he disappeared, with no results.

This story will be updated.

