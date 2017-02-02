Police find body in southwest Baltimore park

Police discovered a body in a wooded area in a park in southwest Baltimore on Thursday night, but have not yet identified the remains.

Acting on tips from the public and that were sent to the media, police went to Daisy Field at Gwynns Falls park, near Hilton Parkway and N. Monastery Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood, according to police spokesman T.J. Smith. Around 7 p.m., they found a body wrapped in something along a steep ravine above a creek.

"That body was found in a pretty rough terrain, in an embankment, and it was dark when it was found," Smith said. "We'll be here through the night, we'll likely have investigators out here as the sun comes up."

Police had not identified the body as of Thursday night and did not say whether it was a man or a woman, or the estimated age. Police do not think the body has been there long, Smith said.

Smith said it was too soon to say whether the body was that of Tonja Deshaun Chadwick, 20, who was last seen Saturday in Belair-Edison and reported missing on Monday when she didn't pick up her 4-year-old son.

Police are also searching for Chadwick's boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes, 22, who has also gone missing.

