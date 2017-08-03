Baltimore police investigating sinking of two boats at Fells Point marina

The sinking of two boats docked in Fells Point has spurred an investigation by Baltimore Police and a remediation effort to contain fuel in the water, the police department said Thursday morning.

“The cause of what happened is still under investigation,” said Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman.

Officers were alerted by marina officials to the sinking of the two vessels in the water near Aliceanna and S. Chester streets about 8:45 a.m., Silbert said.

Marine units from the police department and the Baltimore Fire Department both responded to the scene.

A police video from the scene showed one boat sunken, with only the top half of it visible above the water line. Another boat was taking on water quickly, and officials were in the process of trying to save it about 10:30 a.m., Silbert said.

Silbert said there were no obvious signs of foul play, but officials were only in the preliminary stages of their investigation. He noted Baltimore experienced heavy rains on Wednesday night.

Silbert did not say how much fuel was in the water.

