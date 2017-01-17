Baltimore selected for Bloomberg funding to hire team to tackle single city problem

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has won funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies in New York to hire a small team dedicated to studying a single city problem and devising innovative solutions.

Baltimore was named one of seven cities selected this month for grants from Bloomberg to hire innovation teams. Such teams have tackled rising rents in Boston, murders in New Orleans and traffic in Centennial, Colo.

"Too often in government there's sometimes an urge to jump straight to solutions," said Andrea Coleman, who helps run the Innovation Team program at Bloomberg Philanthropies. "It's better to develop a deep understanding of the problem first."

Baltimore and the six other cities selected will receive up to $500,000 annually for three years to hire and run their innovation teams, which usually range from three to seven people working full time, Coleman said. The teams usually work out of city hall.

"The idea is they take this broad issue or priority area and they understand the root causes," Coleman said.

The grant was announced Tuesday by the city, and it was not immediately clear which problem Baltimore's innovation team would study.

"Innovation grants like these from Bloomberg Philanthropies will allow Baltimore to think big and act boldly to solve entrenched problems," Pugh said in a statement. "I want our city to be an international leader when it comes to innovation."

In its third year of funding, the Bloomberg program pays for mayors to hire in-house teams to investigate the complex problems and innovative solutions. The other cities selected in this latest class are: Austin, Texas; Detroit, Mich.; Durham, N.C.; Be'er Sheva in Israel and Toronto in Canada. Innovation teams are currently at work in Boston, Seattle, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Caption Reed Cordish to join Trump administration Reed S. Cordish, a partner at the Cordish Companies, will serve as an assistant to the president. (Baltimore Sun video) Reed S. Cordish, a partner at the Cordish Companies, will serve as an assistant to the president. (Baltimore Sun video) Caption Gov. Hogan outlines his FY 2018 budget Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video) Gov. Larry Hogan outlined a budget that he said reduces spending for next year. (Pamela Wood/Baltimore Sun video)

Some 95 percent of these participating cities have reported their innovation teams shaped strategies to address the particular problem, according to Bloomberg. In Mobile, Ala., crews used Instagram to pinpoint blighted properties and document impacts to neighbors.

"We took a hard look at cities whose mayors had already shown a commitment in some way to investing to innovation," Coleman said.

Bloomberg Philanthropies was founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to encompass all his charitable giving. During her campaign, Pugh visited Bloomberg to discuss building better housing and reducing homicides, among other ideas.

Innovation teams are scheduled to begin their work this spring.

tprudente@baltsun.com