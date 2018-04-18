Baltimore to begin fining drivers $90 for blocking traffic at intersections

Baltimore transportation officials said Wednesday they will soon begin issuing $90 fines to motorists who block intersections, causing traffic backups and creating safety issues — a major problem during rush hour in downtown.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said the agency is launching a “Don’t Block the Box” campaign to enforce existing state law.

Starting on May 1, the agency will issue warnings to motorists who block intersections during red lights.

On June 1, the agency will begin issuing $90 fines that come with a point on a motorist’s driving license.

Such problems typically occur when motorists enter an intersection without first making sure they will be able to move all the way through it before the light turns red during periods of high traffic.

“Blocking an intersection causes traffic congestion and delays by preventing other vehicles from passing through,” Pourciau said.

The announcement of the new enforcement plan came as Pourciau and Mayor Catherine Pugh released a new traffic safety campaign.

luke.broadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater