More than 250,000 rides taken on Bird, Lime scooters in first month and a half in Baltimore

People took more than a quarter of a million rides on the Bird and Lime scooters in the first month and a half of Baltimore’s pilot program with the two companies, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Officials presented limited information on the scooter program Tuesday morning during a presentation to Baltimore Transit Choices, a coalition of transit supporters including businesses, universities, environmental and community groups, and others.

The DOT’s presentation included the following data:

» 250,544 total rides

» 84,266 unique rides

» 324,534 total miles ridden

» 800-1400 scooters on ground

More: 10 things you need to know about Baltimore's partnership with Bird and Lime »

Bikemore, the bicycling advocacy group, shared an additional statistic, which was mentioned by Matt Warfield, the bike/city planner overseeing the program, but not included on the single presentation slide:

» ~8 rides per scooter per day

The department did not provide any further, more detailed information.

The pilot agreements require the companies to provide the city with weekly reports on a variety of data:

» the number of scooters in service each week

» the number of rides each week

» “anonymized origin/destination data in map form” (Bird stipulated in its agreement that this would remain confidential)

» a point-map of the scooters’ location one day and one night each week

» any scooter crashes

» any requests to rebalance the fleet by customers or the Department of Transportation

» a summary of any incidents of theft or vandalism, “and the information needed to access any police reports filed in the past week”

» daily average location of the scooters

The department has declined multiple requests by The Baltimore Sun over the past three weeks to release any of the above statistics citing Bird and Lime’s confidentiality requirements. Aside from stipulating that Bird’s origin/destination map would remain private, the city’s agreement with the companies did not label any of the other items as confidential.

“We did a presentation this morning about the importance of scooters and our pilot program in Baltimore,” DOT spokesman German Vigil said in an email Tuesday. “As for the reports, we are working with our law department to get clarification on what we can share based on the nature of the confidentiality agreement.”

Vigil did not respond to a request for a copy of any such confidentiality agreement between the companies and the city.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6