Baltimore Bike Share temporarily shutting down amid thefts, maintenance backups

Baltimore is temporarily shutting down its $2.36 million bike-share program, which has been so beleaguered by thefts and maintenance backups that most of the bicycles are already out of service.

Baltimore Bike Share will close Sunday and reopen Oct. 15 — for the installation of additional locking equipment on the bicycle docks and to prepare for an overdue expansion of the system.

“We wanted to let our subscribers know we’re taking it really seriously,” said Michelle Pourciau, the city’s transportation director. “We’re committed to this. We’re working closely on it. We’re keeping our eyes on it.”

The program launched last year with 200 bicycles for rent at 20 stations, with plans to expand to 500 bicycles at 50 stations in the spring.

The bikes cost $2 to rent for a 45-minute single trip or $15 for a monthly pass, which provides users an unlimited number of 45-minute rides for 30 days.

Not only did the program not expand on schedule — which officials blamed on a delay in receiving a steel component for the bike docks from the manufacturer — but a high rate of thefts and a maintenance backlog caused bicycle shortages across the system.

Three times in August, the Bike Share mobile app showed fewer than a third of the 200 bicycles were available at docks across the city, according to a review by The Baltimore Sun. That’s a much lower percentage than was available in other cities with similar programs.

City officials have held meetings with the system’s Canadian manufacturer, Bewegen, as well as its local maintenance contractor, veteran-owned Corps Logistics in Westport, to discuss fixes to the problems.

Bewegen has agreed to pay for the additional locking device in the bicycle docks to prevent the bikes from being wrenched out without payment, Pourciau said. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Maintenance crews have been removing bicycles from the system for the past week in anticipation for the shutdown, said Jim Duffney, Corps Logistics’ founder and CEO.

“We’ve been taking the bikes off the street for a little bit,” he said. “But I’d try to keep them downtown, try to keep some bikes around the harbor for the weekend, do what I could.”

Some bike-share users have complained about the lack of bikes, Duffney said. The system will offer free rides to monthly pass-holders for use after the relaunch.

Bike-share users love the system and want it to succeed, Duffney said.

“We’ve been proactive with those folks,” he said. “The system’s going to be back and better than ever.”

Pourciau declined to give specifics on how the city would manage to expand a system it has been unable to adequately supply at the current levels.

Jon Laria, chairman of the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission, said the “proof will be in the pudding.”

“The system may have to earn some trust again, but I’m confident that’ll happen in the long run,” he said. “People just have to give us a little space to fix this issue and get the bikes back in order and get the system running again.”

“It’s absolutely the right thing to do to get the system back into reliable order, and a short hiatus in the interest of a longer-term system is well worth it,” Laria added.

The program has faced its share of challenges, but the fix should allow it to be expanded as planned, said Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore, a bicyclist advocacy group that has been advising the city on the system.

Cornish said Bikemore members would have liked to see the city move more quickly to address the problems when they first arose. But she said she was happy to see it taking action to fix the program.

“We always wish for more transparency and more proactive decision making, but the energy coming out of City Call and the DOT is really good,” she said. “We’re certainly supportive of the city going back to the drawing board and coming up with a solution to keep Bike Share viable for the future.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6