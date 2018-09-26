What happens now to Baltimore Bike Share equipment? The city is negotiating to sell it back to vendor

In its announcement of the end of the Baltimore Bike Share program and its replacement with Bird and Lime scooters last month, the city Department of Transportation said the program’s vendor would “remove the remaining bike share inventory by Friday August 17, 2018.”

More than a month later, the blue bicycles are off the street but hundreds of them remain at the maintenance contractor’s lot in Westport, and the empty docks still litter city streets.

So what’s happening to all those bikes and docking stations?

The city owns them — and is negotiating their sale back to the vendor, Bewegen Technologies, according to spokespeople for the company and the city transportation department.

“All that stuff is the city’s equipment,” said Chris King, the Bewegen’s Baltimore-based marketing adviser and spokesman. “We’re trying to work out a deal so that we could buy it back.”

German Vigil, a spokesman for the city Department of Transportation, confirmed Wednesday that the city is negotiating such a sale. He said he was gathering more information and planned to provide it by the end of the day.

King said he didn’t know how soon the docking stations might be removed and referred the question to city officials.

“It’s kind of up to them,” he said.

King referred follow-up questions about the company’s negotiations to Braunyno Bello Ayotte, Bewegen’s director of business development and marketing, who did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. His father, Bewegen CEO Alain Ayotte, also did not respond to requests for comment.

The system launched in 2016, promising to eventually expand to 500 bicycles at 50 stations. Instead, users complained of a widespread shortage of bicycles, broken bikes and an app that did not accurately report the number of bicycles at each dock. The city temporarily shut down the program a year ago, but issues persisted upon its re-launch, and the city eventually deciding to abandon it altogether.

Bewegen and Corps Logistics, its Baltimore-based maintenance contractor, blamed theft and vandalism for the system’s bicycle shortages. But Transportation Director Michelle Pourciau said she shut down the program because it was “not able to meet the growing demand.” Repeated visits to the maintenance lot in Westport showed hundreds of bicycles sitting in the lot, awaiting repairs amid a long maintenance backlog.

The shuttered program cost the city a total of $3.2 million, according to the Department of Transportation. It’s not clear how much the city stands to gain from a sale of the bicycles and docking station equipment.

Riders who bought memberships have until the end of this week to contact the Department of Transportation at 410-396-6802 for refunds.

The city has since entered into pilot agreements with Bird and Lime to bring hundreds of electric scooters to the city. Lime is expected to add dockless bicycles eventually.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6