Baltimore City to start final phase of downtown bike-lane construction, hopes to be done by December

After several delays, Baltimore City will begin the final phase of construction of the Downtown Bicycle Network, the city’s Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The work will build protected bike lanes along East Monument Street, Centre Street and Maryland Avenue, and is scheduled to begin next week and be complete by December.

The work had originally been scheduled to be completed by January 2017. A January extension gave the city until Oct. 31 of this year to finish construction — a deadline the city will not meet.

The $2.85 million Downtown Bicycle Network calls for more than 10 miles of bike lanes from Charles Village to the Inner Harbor and Mount Vernon to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Liz Cornish, executive director of Bikemore, said in a statement that the organization was "grateful for DOT's commitment” to seeing the Downtown Bike Network project through to completion, adding that it makes “biking a safe and comfortable choice for Baltimore residents of all ages.”

The remaining portions of the 10-mile network of downtown bike facilities will connect Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to North Washington Street along Druid Hill Avenue, Centre Street, East Monument Street and Madison Street, according to a release.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik