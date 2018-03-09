Students injured after car strikes Baltimore school

At least one adult and five Baltimore students were injured when a Jeep struck a school building Friday morning, city fire officials said.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m. at Barclay Elementary/Middle School in the 2900 block of Barclay St. in the Abell neighborhood.

Fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said the driver was "suffering a medical emergency" when they hit the school.

"We're very fortunate," Skinner said. "Had this been during recess or dismissal it could've been a lot worse."

The SUV struck the building at a corner classroom on the first floor, breaking through the brick beneath windows. Brick and debris was pushed into a classroom, mixing with textbooks and worksheets.

Armani Saunders, 11, said she was in the middle of music class when she suddenly heard a loud boom.

“I thought someone threw a bomb in the school,” she said.

The sixth grader said everyone started panicking when they saw that a car had crashed into the school.

“Debris was flying, the bricks were flying everywhere,” she said. “It was really scary.”

After hearing about the accident on the news, some parents came to pick up their children early from school.

Zakiya Carter said her mind immediately jumped to “the worst” when she heard about the crash. She drove to the school immediately to make sure her sixth-grade daughter was OK.

“You picture something like out of a movie,” said Carter, 33. “I thought it was maybe a high-speed chase or something.”

Skinner initially said six students were injured, but she later amended that number to three students. A tweet from the department later said five students and one adult.

Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa also came to the scene. "I just wanted to come by and support the school and see what I could do," he said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this story.