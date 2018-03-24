Baltimore students, no strangers to gun violence, head to D.C. to join March For Our Lives rally

Students from Excel Academy in Baltimore were ready Saturday morning to send a message in Washington about gun violence, which has claimed the lives of seven of their classmates since last year.

“It’s bad, and it needs to stop, and it starts with us,” said Raydonna Hawkins, a 17-year-old senior.

Seventeen Excel students had gathered outside Baltimore City Hall to catch a bus to the March For Our Lives rally against gun violence in Washington, organized after 17 students and faculty were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., last month.

They said they want safe schools, but also safe streets — a safe community.

Their bus, No. 306, pulled off at about 10:30 a.m. for the 40-mike journey to the capital.

Dashay McCrae, 18, left, has lost a close cousin to gun violence, and Deaundra Fisher, 18, has lost a brother to it. They are heading with peers from Excel Academy in Baltimore to the March For Our Lives.

Dashay McCrae, 18, who has lost a close cousin to gun violence, said she was ready to be heard.

“Hopefully it will change people’s minds and affect them in a different way,” McCrae said of the rally, which she hoped will make people finally listen to Baltimore kids’ calls for an end to violence. “It just feels like we could do better. The world doesn’t have to revolve around violence.”

Deaundra Fisher, 18, who has lost a brother to gun violence, said she feels “like we’re making something happen, like we’re making something change.”

Leaders must listen to the youth on the issue of gun violence and the need for increased gun control, she said.

“It’s mostly happening to us young people, and we’re the future,” she said. “It needs to stop, so we can have a better future.”

The bus of Excel students was one of many loaded with kids across the city, as bus after bus began the journey — from Mondawmin Mall and Patterson Park, Lake Clifton and Cherry Hill.

The transportation, plus T-shirts and lunches, were paid for with anonymous private donations, according to Mayor Catherine Pugh, whose administration organized the effort.

Pugh announced the city would be providing 60 buses — she hoped for 3,000 kids — during a national school walkout earlier this month. She said she wanted to help city kids interested in the movement but without the means to get to D.C. to participate in the rally.

Pugh’s office has declined to identify the private donors, though basketball player and Baltimore native Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP all said they were helping to send Baltimore kids to the rally.

In recent weeks, two Excel Academy students have been shot. Since last year, at least seven others have been killed.

Officials at the school, including Principal Tammatha Woodhouse, say helping students process the trauma of losing friends and classmates to gun violence has become a regular part of their jobs.

It would be routine, if it were not so disruptive each time.

The march, Woodhouse said, felt extremely personal — and the start of something bigger for her students.

“They are going to go on to be great activists for their community,” Woodhouse said.

More than 100 Great Mills High School students, alumni, parents and teachers made their way to Washington for the March for Our Lives.

