Carmelo Anthony, MTV, NAACP say they're helping send Baltimore kids to March for Our Lives in D.C.

Basketball player Carmelo Anthony, the television network MTV and the civil rights organization NAACP are all helping to send Baltimore area students to the March for Our Lives rally in Washington on Saturday, they said.

“Partnering with @MTV @NAACP and my city of Bmore to support #MarchForOurLives,” Anthony, a Baltimore native, posted on Twitter Friday. “Sending over 4,500 kids from Baltimore to the March tomorrow... We've all had #ENOUGH! Proud of our youth for standing up gun violence.”

The anti-gun violence rally was organized by youth after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last month.

Officials in Washington are expecting the march to bring more than 500,000 people to the city.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has said private donors are funding 60 buses to take about 3,000 Baltimore students to the march, plus provide lunch and T-shirts, but has not disclosed the identities of the private donors.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the 17 buses organized by the above donors are part of the city’s count of 60 buses. It was also unclear whether Anthony is supporting the city’s efforts beyond his involvement in the partnership with MTV and the NAACP, and how is count of 4,500 Baltimore kids compares to Pugh’s count of 3,000.

MTV also posted the announcement on its Twitter account Friday, also saying it was partnering with the NAACP, Anthony and a host of other celebrities “to send 17 buses of young people from communities impacted by gun violence around the country to the #MarchForOurLives in Washington D.C. tomorrow.”

In addition to Anthony, celebrities cited include Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Yara Shahidi, Nick Cannon, Pusha T, Halsey and Chloe x Halle.

The buses are leaving from Baltimore but also Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City, among other cities.

“Young people across the country are coming together to stop gun violence. We all deserve to live in a country where we can be free from gun violence in our schools, in our homes, and in our communities,” MTV posted on its website. “Let's tell our leaders that enough is enough.”

In a statement on the NAACP website, Tiffany Dena Loftin, director of the organization’s Youth and College Division, said “March 24 is not just another rally, it’s an opportunity to move forward in reducing gun violence and making our communities safer,”

Loftin said the march “is also an opportunity to mobilize young Black people,” and that the NAACP’s Youth and College Division is “committed to letting policy makers and elected officials know in a powerful way, that we are prepared to exercise both our voice and our votes on the issue of public safety.”

