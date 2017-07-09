Baby giraffe at Maryland Zoo receives second plasma transfusion

A 3-week-old baby giraffe at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore underwent a second plasma transfusion Sunday and will continue to receive around-the-clock care, the zoo said.

The calf, Julius, has had trouble nursing and since he was born June 15, according to zoo officials, preventing him from receiving essential antibodies from his mother. Julius received a plasma transfusion from a giraffe at the Columbus Zoo three days after he was born.

On Saturday, a sudden change in Julius' bloodwork sparked "serious concern for the giraffe care and veterinary teams," according to the zoo's website. A critical care plan required a second plasma transfusion from a giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Veterinary teams will monitor the results of the procedure as they as they work on bottle feeding, according to the zoo's website.

