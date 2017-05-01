Feds to send gun-tracing van to Baltimore to help fight crime increase

Federal officials will begin using a gun-tracing van in Baltimore this week as they hope to combat the city's dramatically surging violent crime rate.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Baltimore Field Division will unveil ATF's mobile National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Tuesday at 1 p.m. The federal officials will be joined by the Baltimore Police Department and Mayor Catherine Pugh, who last week asked for more federal help fighting crime.

The network is used by law enforcement throughout the U.S. to generate leads in gun-related crimes. The van will be deployed in Baltimore starting this week and will be available throughout portions of the spring and summer, federal officials said.

Daniel L. Board Jr., the ATF Baltimore Field Division Special Agent in Charge, called the program a "critical piece to solving and preventing gun violence in Baltimore."

Bond said the van will be "a tremendous asset to Baltimore by supporting a timely and comprehensive collection of firearm-related evidence at crime scenes, which in turn will help us reduce and prevent violent crime."

Pugh said last week she has requested additional federal help — both in manpower and equipment — to fight Baltimore's surging homicide rate.

"We're grateful to the federal intervention in the city of Baltimore," Pugh said. "We are looking for all the help we can get. Murder is out of control. There are too many guns on the streets."

Violent crime is up by 23 percent so far this year in Baltimore compared with last year. Homicides, shootings and robberies have all increased by double digits.

lbroadwater@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lukebroadwater