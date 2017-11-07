Andrew Kleine, longtime Baltimore budget chief who clashed with city council, is resigning

Andrew Kleine, Baltimore's longtime budget director, has resigned and his deputy will take over his position, according to city spending board documents.

Bob Cenname, the deputy, will begin his new job Nov. 18.

The Board of Estimates is expected to approve an arrangement Wednesday that will allow Kleine to oversee the leadership transition through the end of the year.

Kleine has led the city’s Bureau of the Budget and Management Research since April 2008. This year he emerged as the focus of city council members' frustrations about how the city was planning to spend its money in 2018. With Kleine looking on, the council’s budget committee voted to strip his office’s funding.

Once a budget deal was finally reached, City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young said he thought Mayor Catherine Pugh and the council had the same priorities but that Kleine’s office had come between them.

Councilman Eric Costello, the chairman of the committee, said he’s looking forward to what the mayor promised him will be a smoother budgeting process for the coming year.

“I’ve interacted with Bob before,” Costello said. “My sincere hope is that he takes a more collaborative approach with the council than his predecessor.”

Kleine and a spokesman for Pugh could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kleine joined the city after working in the federal government for 15 years. He made $156,000 last year.

Cenname joined the city in 2006 after working as a financial analyst at consumer goods company Procter and Gamble, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was paid $137,000 last year.

