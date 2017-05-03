Pugh names federal Judge Andre Davis as Baltimore's new city solicitor

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday she is hiring federal Judge Andre M. Davis to become the city's top lawyer.

Davis, a senior judge on the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, will become Baltimore's city solicitor starting Sept. 1, the mayor said.

"He beings a wealth of legal knowledge and experience to this position," Pugh said. "Baltimore is very fortunate. He has a great track record. He has distinguished himself throughout his career."

Acting City Solicitor David Ralph will continue on as Davis' deputy, the mayor said.

"It's huge for the city," Ralph said. "The appointment brings a prestige to the city ... We're all fortunate to have an accomplished jurist like that here. It speaks volumes to the mayor's leadership."

Davis has been a federal appellate judge since 2009 and a federal judge since 1995. Before that, he was a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge, a federal prosecutor and a housing manager in city government, among other jobs. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland's law school.

