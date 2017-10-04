Andre Davis was a high-ranking judge. He left to lead Baltimore's law department. Why?

The first time Mayor Catherine Pugh called Judge Andre M. Davis to offer him a job as Baltimore’s top lawyer, he turned her down.

And the second time.

Eventually, though, Davis gave in.

“My easy and quick answer was ‘no,’” Davis recalls. “‘I’m not leaving the bench. I love the work.’

“She came back a couple of times and prompted me to think more deeply about possibilities.”

It’s not often a federal appellate court judge — even one, like Davis, in semi-retired senior status — leaves to become a municipal employee. But Davis made the jump.

The reason? Baltimore — with its high crime rate and its police department under court-ordered reforms — needs the help.

“I really enjoyed my work. It was very fulfilling. But the impact, the potential impact, is limited,” Davis says. “As city solicitor, we’re talking about 600,000 people day-to-day that you can really have an impact on the quality of life. The potential impact I can have on people’s lives was a very big part of my decision.”

The move, surprising to many in Baltimore, and in the legal community, was immediately seen as Pugh’s biggest hire. Legal analysts called it a “great coup” and a “stroke of genius.”

“Certainly the city is fortunate that someone with his integrity and experience would do that,” says University of Maryland law professor Larry Gibson, who taught Davis. “It’s not a typical career trajectory. There aren’t too many people who would leave the court under the Supreme Court and come back to local government.”

To understand why Davis did, it helps to understand his history — from his early days growing up in East Baltimore to his rise to become the first African-American judge on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Born 68 years ago in segregated Baltimore, he was the first kid from the city selected for an elite scholarship program to a prestigious New England prep school. He was a star at the University of Maryland’s law school. He’s prosecuted bank robbers and drug dealers, but also strongly condemned unconstitutional policing from the federal bench.

It also helps to understand that his dream was never to be a judge. It was to be a great civil rights lawyer.

Davis, who lives in Oakenshaw with his wife, Jessica Strauss, has seen Baltimore change in many ways — some for better, he says, some for worse.

In the Baltimore into which he was born, Davis’ mom couldn’t deliver him at Johns Hopkins Hospital, less than two blocks from the family’s East Baltimore home, he says, because “very few black doctors had privileges at Johns Hopkins.”

“On a very snowy night in February 1949, my young mother had to take us over Providence Hospital” in West Baltimore, he says.

He entered kindergarten in 1954 — the year the Supreme Court struck down school segregation in its landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling. He attended the all-black School 109 on Broadway and Ashland and then Booker T. Washington Junior High School.

Baltimore was a bustling city of nearly 1 million people with a strong manufacturing base. Most of the men in Davis’ family worked for Bethlehem Steel. White flight — followed by black flight — had yet to leave the scourge of vacant homes that plagues the city today.

East Baltimore “was wonderful in a way that it’s hard to describe today,” Davis says. “It was a community in which people looked out for each other. My mother told me, ‘Somebody’s always watching you,’ and it was true. You couldn’t go very far without eyes on kids.”

Davis’ mom and stepdad emphasized education.

“There was an Enoch Pratt library branch half a block from where I grew up,” Davis says. “My sister my brother and I spent most afternoons after school in that library. Reading, reading, reading. The importance of education was something that was drilled into us early and often.”

Davis delivered the Baltimore News-American — in what he boasts was the “largest paper route in Baltimore history” — and says it taught him about entrepreneurship.

Baltimore Sheriff John Anderson lived a couple doors down.

Davis “was always very studious. He was a guy in the neighborhood that everybody looked up to,” Anderson says. “Everybody knew at 10 or 11 years old, there goes a young man that’s going places. It was his attitude, his demeanor. He was always caring about his neighbors: Helping people take their groceries home, shovel their snow. … I’m proud to say that man is my friend.”

Davis excelled in school, and was the first Baltimore kid to be offered a Ford Foundation scholarship Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. George W. Bush graduated in the class before he arrived. Jeb Bush entered just after Davis graduated.

In a school of 650 boys, he was one of four African-Americans.

“After two weeks, I was ready to come home. But I stuck it out,” Davis says. He played football, basketball and baseball and worked as a disc jockey. He remembers no racial hostility from classmates.

“I was received very well,” he said. “I had a racially charged incident not related to the school. I was called the N-word by a group of young men driving by. But that was a singular occurrence. Never had a racially charged incident in three years at Andover.”

It was at the University of Pennsylvania that Davis happened upon his career path. He was taking a course in constitutional law.

“It was at that moment that I decided, ‘Yeah, I’m going to law, and I’m going to be the greatest civil rights lawyer America has ever seen,’” he says. “That was my goal.”

After graduation, he returned to Baltimore and enrolled in the University of Maryland law school.

“He hit in the law school like a firestorm,” Gibson recalls. “Everyone at the school knew this was somebody special who was destined for great things.”

Davis became president of the Black Law Students Association and excelled at moot court.

“He would regularly be rated the best speaker at national competitions,” recalls Harriet E. Cooperman, a partner at the Saul Ewing law firm, who went to law school with Davis.

He earned his degree in 1978, and clerked for U.S. District Judge Frank A. Kaufman in Baltimore and Judge Francis D. Murnaghan Jr.

He worked for city government as an assistant housing manager, working in Cherry Hill and at the McCulloh Homes. He later became a federal prosecutor — arguing cases against bank robbers and drug dealers.