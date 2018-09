A Baltimore City Fire Department ambulance was reported missing early Friday morning, officials said, but was found about 10 minutes later.

Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said an ambulance was stolen from the downtown Mercy Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. It was recovered, unmanned, shortly after 2 a.m.

“Everything else about this is still under investigation,” she said.

It is not yet clear if anything was stolen from inside the vehicle, which was found parked on West Hamburg Street.

