Baltimore sues companies in alleged water treatment chemical pricing conspiracy

Baltimore sued 18 chemical manufacturers in federal court Monday, alleging that the city fell victim to a conspiracy designed to drive up the cost of the water treatment chemical alum over the course of a decade and half.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in compensation.

The FBI and federal prosecutors have been investigating alleged anti-trust violations in the alum industry for years. An executive at one firm pleaded guilty to his part in the conspiracy in 2015 and other companies have admitted their involvement in the scheme, which involved executives divvying up customers and stifling competition.

The suit filed by Baltimore alleges that USALCO, an alum manufacturer based in Wagner's Point in South Baltimore, and Delta Chemical Corporation, another local company that was acquired by USALCO in 2011, were in on the conspiracy with 16 other companies and ripped off the city.

"When people violate the law by getting together and devising a scheme to stifle competition and overcharge us, they are cheating the taxpayers — and we take that very seriously," Mayor Catherine Pugh said in a statement. "Managing the City budget to fund essential services like clean water, safe streets, and opportunities for youth is extremely important. We are committed to getting fair deals, and going after the perpetrators of fraud."

Neither USALCO nor its attorneys could immediately be reached for comment. The company has not been charged in any criminal case.

At least 68 other civil suits have been filed over the alleged conspiracy, mostly by local governments. The cases are being overseen by a federal judge in New Jersey, but a law firm helping the city with the case said any trial would be held in Baltimore.

Alum, or aluminum sulfate, is used to force impurities in water to settle so they can be removed. For years, the city bought the chemical from Delta. The lawsuit alleges that even though GEO Specialty Chemicals had an alum plant in Maryland it never bid for the city's business. Neither did USALCO, until it acquired Delta, the suit alleges.

If a member of the conspiracy inadvertently won business they weren't supposed to, the company would withdraw its bid, federal prosecutors say.

GEO pleaded guilty in the criminal case last year and was fined $5 million.

The result of the scheme, the city says, is that its annual costs for alum almost doubled in the ten years up to 2009, from $1.2 million to more than $2.2 million.

The president of Delta told the city that it needed to dramatically hike prices because of an increase in the raw materials for alum, according to the suit. But the city alleges that's untrue and that the raw materials actually got much cheaper.