Hotel industry, Airbnb-style hosts clash as Baltimore City Council considers new regulations

Dozens of people who host guests in Airbnb-style properties urged the Baltimore City Council Thursday to amend a bill that would impose new regulations and taxes on short-term rentals that hotel owners say have been unfairly exempt from oversight applied to their businesses.

The committee hearing pitted the interests of traditional bed-and-breakfasts and hotels against those of “hosts” who are increasingly renting out spare rooms in their homes — or even their entire properties — on online home-sharing platforms.

The nearly 1,300 hosts renting out 2,105 units in Baltimore that generated $11.3 million last year in revenue not subject to the same taxes applied to hotels — which brought in roughly $30.5 million in taxes in fiscal year 2017.

The bill, introduced by Councilman Eric Costello and Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, would levy Baltimore’s 9.5 percent hotel tax on short-term rentals, as well as introduce licensing requirements for these properties.

Costello said the legislation is necessary to ensure neighborhoods don’t become “overly transient,” to establish a process for the city to swiftly remove problem hosts and to collect up to $1 million annually in hotel tax revenues from short-term rentals.

Members of the Baltimore Hosts Coalition supported much of the bill’s provisions, but opposed certain proposed limitations. They want the council to remove a two-property limit and eliminate a provision that would only allow them to rent units for 60 days a year in the one property that is not their permanent home.

Those restrictions would put them out of business and drive more people out of a city struggling to grow, coalition members said.

“We’re willing to be licensed like businesses, we’re willing to pay taxes like businesses, but we need to be treated like businesses,” said Rachel Indek, who owns five rental properties in the city and manages 10 others. “No one tells Marriott that they can only operate 60 nights a year.”

But others who testified said short-term rentals like Indek’s are giving Airbnb-style properties an advantage over hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. Without the proposed licensing requirements and tax, short-term rentals can continue to sidestep the regulations that others in the hospitality industry must follow.

“As a small business owner, I don’t think it’s right that I am penalized by all of these laws while others in the neighborhood don’t have to follow them,” said Linda Smith, who owns a small bed-and-breakfast near Camden Yards. “I’m fine with home-sharing. What I don’t like is that there are businesses out there pretending that they’re not. They need to be made accountable.”

The proposed legislation would introduce licensing requirements for short-term rentals. City officials could revoke licenses if hosts fail to comply with city building, fire, health and zoning rules.

Smith’s business, Rachael’s Dowry Bed and Breakfast, has seen fewer guests in recent months. She’s usually 100 percent booked during baseball season, she said. She might say the Orioles lackluster season is to blame, she joked, if only she hadn’t seen guests pulling up to the dozens of Airbnb-style properties nearby.

Hosts argue short-term rentals boost tourism in parts of Baltimore other than the Inner Harbor. There are Airbnb-style properties sprinkled throughout Hampden, Hollins Market, Patterson Park and other neighborhoods. Many guests are traveling medics, summer interns and business people attending conventions.

Hosts — who showed solidarity by dressing in matching bright orange shirts — told the council that they steer guests to neighborhood restaurants and more “authentic” Baltimore experiences beyond downtown.

Brigitte Williams rents her property on West Baltimore’s Fulton Avenue. She said she’s able to bring out-of-town visitors to a neighborhood they usually wouldn't go to, boosting support for local businesses.

But short-term rental properties in residential areas also present problems for “neighborhood cohesion,” said Ridgely’s Delight homeowner Elizabeth Degi DuBois.

Her 4-year-old son’s nursery overlooks a short-term rental property next door. The space is sometimes rented for bachelor or bachelorette parties that have woken the boy up late at night.

“If you have people using your house as a hotel, they’re going to act like hotel guests and not neighbors,” Degi BuBois said.

Cities across the country are reckoning with how to regulate the burgeoning home-sharing industry. Several are implementing laws similar to the one being considered by Baltimore’s council. The president of the Maryland Hotel Lodging Association has previously said that reining in commercial Airbnb operators is a top priority for her organization.

During one tense moment in the four-hour hearing, Costello rejected the assertion made by a short-term rental host that he proposed the legislation because he is in the pocket of hotel lobbyists.

An Airbnb representative said the San Francisco-based company is open to working with the city on compromises. It supports the tax but opposes the 60 day-cap and limitations on licenses.

The short-term rentals would generate between $587,000 and $1 million in hotel tax revenues annually, should the legislation remain as written. If the two restrictions were removed, the legislation could generate between $1.6 million and $2.2 million in additional hotel tax revenues, according to the city’s recent fiscal analysis.

At least 40 percent of the revenue would go to Visit Baltimore, the city’s tourism arm.

The council will hold another work session before moving forward with the legislation.

“We’re hoping to compromise,” Costello said.

