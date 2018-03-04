Fire burns historic Grace Memorial Baptist Church in East Baltimore

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire Sunday morning at the historic Grace Memorial Baptist Church, where congregants had been attending Sunday school.

Fire officials received calls about smoke coming from the roof of the East Baltimore church at 1100 N. Eden Street at about 10:30 a.m., Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said. When they arrived flames were also billowing from the top of the church. They were able to “open” the roof and began hosing it down. Much of the roof was either gone or damaged as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The winds that toppled trees throughout the region Friday and Saturday did not pose a problem for firefighters.

“If this had been a day or two earlier it would be a whole different story,” Skinner said.

Everyone was able to escape the church safely. About two dozen parishioners stood outside in their Sunday suits and hats, gazing at the smoke still coming out of the roof and the hoses spraying water. They declined to speak about the incident, referring questions to the church’s pastor, Marshall Lee Barnes. Barnes was not immediately available for comment.

Skinner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The church was incorporated in 1927, according to its website. It was first housed at the Star Theatre Auditorium on Monument Street before moving on to its current location on N. Eden Street.

