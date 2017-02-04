Baltimore Sheriff's event helps people clear child support warrants, avoid arrest

More than 70 people avoided arrest on child support warrants by attending a Baltimore City Sheriff's Office event on Saturday, an agency spokeswoman said.

The one-day event at the Baltimore Circuit Court house offered a chance for nearly 700 people to reconcile their open child support warrants by meeting with a family court judge. Attendees were given a summons for a new court date and also informed of opportunities to connect with services to help them make their payments.

"This has given individuals an opportunity to come to terms with child support issues," said Major Sabrina Tapp-Harper, a sheriff's office spokeswoman. "Many times, they may be in a situation that prevents them from getting that situation taken care of."

Sometimes parents cannot pay child support because they are unemployed, have substance abuse issues, mental health issues or don't have a driver's license. On Saturday, officials from state agencies —including the Department of Human Resources, which includes Child Support Services — were on hand to help individuals make payment plans.

Leonard Fields, 42, of Baltimore, attended the event after he failed to show up to a court hearing over child support for his 18 and 12-year-old kids.

Fields, who works at the Baltimore Convention Center, said he was working at the time of the hearing.

If not for Saturday's event, he said "the warrant would've been active," and he would have faced arrest.

Tapp-Harper said the office holds the event roughly once a year. She said it is safer for defendants and officers than an arrest, and also saves the city and state resources.

The event was scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. By 3 p.m. 71 people had stopped by and 86 cases were reconciled. Six people were arrested for open warrants in criminal cases, Tapp-Harper said.

"We have to address that. For someone dealing with issues other than child support, we have to go through the normal arrest process," she said.

But she said the event is intended as a public service for those with open warrants.

"Anybody that we are able to help in a situation like this, we feel like it was beneficial. We feel like it was worth it," she said.

Kevin Kelly, 57, left the court house feeling relieved on Saturday morning. His warrant was from 2013, when he failed to make a court date in a paternity case for his daughter.

"I forgot," he said.

Having an open warrant caused him a lot of stress. The event "is a better way to fulfill obligations," Kelly said. "I don't want to run. It was a good opportunity."

