Longtime Baltimore Catholic school teacher under investigation for alledged sexual abuse of minor in '80s

A former longtime teacher at a Baltimore Catholic school is under investigation for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in the mid-1980s, according to the Xaverian Brothers.

The lay order of brothers has removed Brother Robert Flaherty from ministry while an investigation by the State’s Attorney’s Office is ongoing, according to a statement by Brother Edward Driscoll, the congregation’s general superior. Flaherty was a teacher at Mount St. Joseph from 1980 to 1993 and from 2008 to 2010. It is not clear whether the minor was a student at the school, which is sponsored by the Xaverian Brothers.

Flaherty was suspended last week from his teaching job at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Mass., where he worked from 1999 to 2007 and again beginning in 2010.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond for request for comment, nor did the Baltimore police or administrators at Mount St. Joseph.

Driscoll said the brothers were informed by Baltimore police of the allegation and are cooperating with the prosecutor’s investigation.

The allegations come as the Catholic church is reeling from a devastating grand jury report alleging that hundreds of priests abused up to 1,000 victims in Pennsylvania.

Driscoll said Flaherty joined the brothers in September 1979, and after completing a year of training, made his vows in 1980. Flaherty taught in Kentucky from 1994 to 1999.

“The Congregation is saddened when it learns of an incident, even one that occurred decades ago, and recognizes that the effects of abuse can be life-long,” Driscoll said in the statement.

Under its protocols, the congregation works to respond promptly to sexual abuse allegations and participates in an independent review board with other religious congregations of men that provides public accountability outside of the Xaverian leadership, according to Driscoll. The brothers also offer intervention, care, treatment and other services, he said.

Flaherty could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.

