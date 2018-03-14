Man falls 30 feet into cargo hold of ship in Locust Point

A man was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall into the cargo hold of a ship in Locust Point on Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Emergency crews were working to safely extricate the man, who fell at about 8:30 a.m. near the 1400 block of Nicholson Street, Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who owns the ship or whether it was holding any commodities when the man fell. The man has not been publicly identified.

This story will be updated.

