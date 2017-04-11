NTSB finds 'deficiencies' in Baltimore, state school officials' vetting of bus drivers

Federal investigators say Baltimore school officials were for years alerted to crashes involving a school bus driver and to criminal charges against him, yet did not disqualify him from transporting students before he caused a deadly accident last November.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified several "deficiencies" in the way Baltimore City Public Schools and Maryland school officials vet school bus operators and are urging reforms in light of the crash, caused when driver Glenn Chappell suffered an apparent seizure.

"The NTSB is concerned that these BCPS shortcomings in its oversight of school bus drivers place BCPS students, as well as the public, at risk," the investigators wrote in the report released Tuesday.

The investigators found that the city school system had no records of nearly a dozen alerts it should have received regarding criminal charges against Chappell since 2011. They also learned that the school officials were aware of five incidents in which Chappell crashed his bus into parked cars and light poles, most recently in July. None of the crashes caused any injuries.

Since the November crash, city school officials have started to perform ongoing checks of driver certifications, increased review of drivers after accidents, enhanced programs to train drivers and created new methods to share records between contract bus companies and school district offices, city schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster said in a statement.

"City schools is committed to taking recommended actions to ensure the safety of students, staff members, and the public," she said. "The report received today from the National Transportation Safety Board will contribute to continuous improvement of our transportation services."

The investigation also found that state education officials do not require school districts to notify them if a background check on a prospective bus driver turns up information that would disqualify them from the job, such as certain criminal records or health conditions. Investigators recommended the state system tighten its policies that determine what disqualifies a person from driving a school bus and when officials are notified of disqualifying conditions.

A Maryland State Department of Education spokeswoman said officials were reviewing the report and would release a statement later Tuesday afternoon.

Chappell had a history of crashes caused by apparent seizures, but was nonetheless cleared to work for AAAfordable Transportation, a contractor to the city school system. The school system severed its ties with the company after the November crash.

In the Nov. 1 incident in Southwest Baltimore, a bus Chappell was driving rear-ended a Ford Mustang before crossing into oncoming traffic and striking a Maryland Transit Administration bus. The crash killed the driver and four passengers on the MTA bus, as well as Chappell.

George Bogris, an attorney representing AAAfordable, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

