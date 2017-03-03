2 dead in West Baltimore fire

Two people are dead and four people are hospitalized after a fire at a home in West Baltimore, city fire officials said.

Four people are in critical condition and one person declined treatment at the scene after the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Lawina Road in the Windsor Hills neighborhood.

Fire officials described the property as a two-story home.

Baltimore fire crews also battled a blaze around 4 a.m. at a vacant building at the intersection of Commerce and Baltimore streets in Downtown Baltimore. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

This story will be updated.

