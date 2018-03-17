A man’s body was found floating in the Inner Harbor Saturday evening, according to Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner.

Skinner said that the department responded to a call around 5:20 p.m. that a person was floating in the water near the Harbor East Marina at 40 International Drive.

The fire rescue boat arrived on the scene and recovered the body of the man, which was found floating by a water taxi.

Skinner said it’s unclear whether the person was on the water taxi before going into the water, but that the fire department is investigating the incident.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, she said.

