Pennsylvania State Police ID body found in Baltimore as missing woman

Pennsylvania State Police Sunday said the body of a woman found Tuesday in Baltimore was that of a missing 37-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

The woman, Aleksandra "Ola" Reeves of Middletown, Pa., was found at about 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Guilford Avenue and East Preston Street in Baltimore.

Police said Reeves was reported missing May 25. She had last been seen leaving a Turkey Hill gas station in Elizabethtown around 2:30 p.m. two days prior.

The investigation is ongoing to determine a cause of death, police said, but spokesman T.J. Smith said there were no outward signs of trauma.

"It'll take the toxicology to determine exact cause and manner, but nothing indicates foul play at this time," Smith said.

Reeves' red Fiat was located June 6, a block and a half away from the location of her body, before her she was found, police said.

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun Looking north from East Preston Street, toward Guilford Avenue at left, near the scene where a body in a state of decomposition was discovered at 11:26 a.m. Police retrieved the body from a location obscured behind the vines and trees at right.

The Baltimore Police Department is handling the death investigation along with the Baltimore Medical Examiner's Office. The State Police in Harrisburg are assisting with the investigation.