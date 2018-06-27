A new meaning to 'stuck in traffic': Truck spills blue glue on I-95 in Baltimore

A truck hauling blue glue spilled its load on Interstate 95 just beyond the toll plaza north of the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore on Wednesday, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority police.

The driver noticed the bright blue liquid leaking from his truck, pulled over and opened the back door to find “the load had become unsecured,” said Cpl. Edward Bartlinski, a transportation authority spokesman.

The tanks carrying the glue inside the truck “toppled over, basically,” he said.

The glue covered the inside floor of the truck, its rear wheels and much of the roadway where it stopped, in photos released by the MDTA on Twitter. Because it is water-based and non-toxic, it did not require a HAZMAT response, Bartlinski said.

“Thankfully, no impacts to the environment, just a delay in lunch for the crew to wash those sticky hands,” the MDTA tweeted.

