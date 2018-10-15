Baltimore traffic cops give four $125 tickets on first morning of 'Block the Box' fines

Baltimore traffic enforcement officers handed out four $125 tickets at the intersection of Baltimore and Light streets Monday morning, on the day the new “Don’t Block the Box” fine went into effect for drivers obstructing intersections with their vehicles, officials said.

The fines, which can be issued by city police and the Department of Transportation’s traffic squad, are intended to deter drivers from pulling into an intersection during a yellow light and blocking traffic, a consistent problem that exacerbates traffic backups.

Traffic cops also will be issuing the tickets during Monday’s afternoon rush hour, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Charles and Saratoga; Pratt and Calvert; and Lombard and Light streets, according to German Vigil, a spokesman for the city Department of Transportation.

The law applies citywide, although the issue is largely a complaint among drivers and pedestrians downtown, where traffic packs onto Pratt, Lombard, Baltimore, Charles, Light and Calvert streets as people commute to and from work.

The fines are a result of legislation sponsored by City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young in June. Under the legislation, the $125 fine is being enforced, instead of a $90 state fine, plus a point on the driver’s license, or an unenforced $250 fine on the city’s books.

