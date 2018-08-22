Bird, Lime to pay Baltimore $30,000 to operate six-month pilot program

Bird and Lime will pay Baltimore a combined $30,000, plus a dollar a day for each vehicle, to operate a six-month pilot program of thousands of dockless scooters and bicycles, according to the agreements approved by the city Wednesday.

The pilot program, which runs through the end of February, allows each firm to maintain a fleet of no more than 1,000 dockless scooters and bikes, which the companies are required to move within six hours of being notified of issues like broken vehicles or overconcentration.

Matt Warfield, the bike/city planner overseeing the program at the city Department of Transportation, said the agreements were based on best-practice recommendations from the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

“We put this together based on the experiences other cities have already had,” Warfield said.

The $15,000-per-vendor operating fee was negotiated by the Mayor’s Office, and the money — as well as the dollar-a-day fee — will be used for “bicycle and pedestrian initiatives,” according to James Bentley, a spokesman for Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Under the agreements, the bicycles and scooters may be parked on streets, under the same rules for motorcycles, and sidewalks, as long as they leave at least 4 feet of space for pedestrians. But they may not be ridden on sidewalks, or without a helmet by riders under age 16.

No more than three vehicles of the same type may be parked in the same block, and a quarter of the bicycles and scooters must be deployed and redistributed each day to low-income neighborhoods.

Those areas are: Poppleton/The Terraces/Hollins Market, Oldtown/Middle East, Cherry Hill, Greenmount East, Southwest Baltimore, Southern Park Heights, Madison/East End, Sandtown-Winchester/Harlem Park, Pimlico/Arlington/Hilltop, Penn North/Reservoir Hill, Clifton-Berea, Brooklyn/Curtis Bay/Hawkins Point, Greater Charles Village/Barclay and Washington Village/Pigtown.

No less than 1.5 percent of the vehicles in each fleet must be located in each neighborhood, according to the agreement.

The companies agreed to provide weekly reports on the number of rides taken, the number of bikes and scooters in service, and any crashes, vandalism or theft to Warfield, the bike share coordinator.

The weekly reports also must include maps of the location of all dockless vehicles at some point between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. each day; a map of the average location of the fleet over the course of the week; and another displaying anonymous ride origins and destinations.

Each company must also provide a 24-hour staffed customer service line for the public and an up-to-date contact “who is reasonably available to DOT and is capable of rebalancing the Fleet within the city” from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays within two hours of notice.

The bikes and scooters will come at no cost to the city, unlike the canceled Baltimore Bike Share program they replaced, which cost the city a total of $3.2 million, according to the Department of Transportation.

The agreements indemnify the city from any payment or insurance liability in connection to the pilot program. Each company is required to have insurance of at least $1 million “for claims arising out of bodily injuries or death, and property damages.”

If the companies’ insurance polices have aggregate limits, those limits are required to be no less than $3 million.

“If at any time during the term of this Agreement, the City is not satisfied with its evaluation of the Dockless Vehicles or other operations of the Dockless Business, it shall have the sole right to terminate this Pilot Agreement,” the agreement says.

In such an event, the companies are required to remove the vehicles at their own expense.

Despite critics expressing concerns the dockless scooters and bicycles will go the way of the shuttered Baltimore Bike Share system they are replacing, the companies’ decision to operate the pilot program in Baltimore is proof that they believe it can work, Warfield said.

“People just want to see options for multimodal transit in Baltimore City,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re doing it in a smart way and not wasting resources in the process.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6