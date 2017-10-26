Ben Carson visits Baltimore for tour of addiction recovery facility

Dr. Ben Carson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, toured a Baltimore addiction recovery treatment center Friday to amplify the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the country’s opioid epidemic.

Visiting the 132-year-old Helping Up Mission in East Baltimore, the retired Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon praised the organization for its work to fight addiction and provide stable housing without being a “big government program.” He said addiction devastated lives, families and communities.

“This is indeed a war,,” Carson said of the opioid epidemic. He highlighted the Trump administration's work to bring drug cartels to justice and focus on drug treatment and prevention.

His visit came a day after President Donald Trump declared the overdoses and widespread use of opioids a public health emergency. The action could lead to more access to treatment in Maryland, but it is not expected to increase federal spending.

About 1,200 people have died in Maryland of drug- and alcohol-related overdoses through June, a nearly 20 percent increase over the previous period, according to the latest state health department data. About 400 of those deaths were in Baltimore, representing a 29 percent increase over the first half of 2016.

Deaths last year surged 66 percent to 2,089, including about 700 in Baltimore. Health officials say they blame the increase, in part, on heroin laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

Carson spent about 30 minutes inside the Helping Up Mission’s facility and then delivered prepared remarks. He is expected to also participate in a roundtable discussion with addiction service providers. He also recognized the men who completed and are enrolled in the nonprofit’s treatment program.

Helping Up Mission, a Christian-centered organization, each day serves about 500 men facing homelessness, poverty or addiction. The nonprofit offers overnight services to homeless men, including shelter, clothing, toiletries and meals. Its yearlong treatment program combines spiritual development using the Gospel, a 12-step treatment plan and a therapeutic environment. Recovery program graduates also can receive transitional housing.

The nonprofit provides about 438,000 meals a year and 6,700 counseling sessions.

Friday’s visit was at least Carson’s second to the city since he became secretary. He visited Baltimore over the summer, saying he wanted to expand a program that allows cities to sell public housing units to private developers as a way to raise money for repairs.

Carson, a Detroit native who now lives in Virginia, lived in Baltimore County during his time as a Hopkins neurosurgeon. The one-time GOP presidential candidate had no experience in government or housing policy before taking on his responsibilities at HUD, an agency with a $50 billion budget and 8,000 employees.

In addition to proclaiming the public health emergency, officials say the Trump administration has stepped up efforts to prosecute fentanyl distributors and strengthen guidelines for prescribing opioids for pain relief. The Food and Drug Administration also plans to encourage wider use of medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to treat patients with opioid addiction.

Trump’s 90-day declaration also means the federal government can waive some regulations, including allowing large addiction treatment centers to receive Medicaid payments, and may give states more flexibility to spend federal money on interventions. The president also pledged to engage in a “massive advertising campaign” and to support research into nonaddictive painkillers.

Public health advocates, however, questioned the administration’s commitment given the major cuts Trump sought in Medicaid and the $5.8 billion he wanted to cut from the Bethesda-based National Institutes of Health.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said she supports the president’s focus on the opioid epidemic but is looking for broader action — and a specific funding commitment. She said the need is urgent, citing studies that show just one in 10 people with addiction can receive treatment.

“We must also address the millions of people who already have the disease of addiction and who need treatment,” she said in a statement. “If they cannot access treatment, they will continue to fuel the demand for drugs and contribute to the rising toll of overdose deaths.

“Communities like ours in Baltimore City have lost thousands of lives from addiction for decades,” Wen said in a statement. “The science is clear. We know that addiction is a disease, treatment exists, and recovery is possible.”

