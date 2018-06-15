After one year of BaltimoreLink, ridership has bounced back, but reliability remains below goals

Sheila Ballard stepped down from the CityLink Navy bus at Mondawmin Metro Station and waited for a LocalLink 91 bus to take her the rest of the way to her job at Sinai Hospital.

Until a year ago, the 49-year-old cook could get to work on one bus. Then the Maryland Transit Administration overhauled the Baltimore region’s bus system, shortening routes to make the lines quicker and more reliable, but complicating some riders’ commutes.

Gov. Larry Hogan launched the $135 million BaltimoreLink bus system — redesigned with new routes, buses, bus-only lanes and more — last June. The system was intended to improve public transit in and around the city after the Republican governor canceled the Red Line light rail project.

A year later, Maryland Transit Administrator Kevin Quinn says, reliability is up and complaints have been halved.

“We’ve seen great improvements,” he said.

Ridership on the system fell by nearly 23 percent — or 1.4 million trips — in the month following the overhaul, according to data MTA reported to the federal government. It has since bounced back. It has since bounced back: Monthly ridership in May was down less than 1 percent compared to May 2017.

Riders took 5.9 million trips on the system last month, according to the MTA. The system averaged 226,102 trips per weekday, 125,332 trips per Saturday, and 81,817 trips per Sunday or holiday in May.

But BaltimoreLink remains well short of its top goal: Buses arriving when they’re supposed to 80 percent of the time. Nearly a third of the LocalLink buses and more than a quarter of the high-frequency CityLink buses still don’t show up on time, according to MTA data. So transferring carries the risk of being left waiting at the bus stop.

“The route was longer” before the change, Ballard said. “But it was more convenient.”

LocalLink buses have arrived and departed on time about 68 percent of the time, Quinn said, an improvement from last year. CityLink buses arrive within their promised 10- to 15-minute intervals 73 percent of the time, he said.

More enhancements are planned in the coming year. They include mobile ticketing and real-time GPS tracking to better manage the system and allow riders to see where their bus is in real time.

“We’re always looking to have continuous improvement, but think we’ve seen some signs of success,” Quinn said.

Officials say they expected a temporary drop in ridership after the overhaul, as was seen in other cities following significant changes. The MTA also blamed the rise in popularity in ride-share services and low gasoline prices last year. Transit systems nationwide reported a 5 percent drop in ridership over the last year.

What’s not clear is whether riders are getting to work more quickly.

The MTA said before the launch that the average trip time with BaltimoreLink would be 52 minutes. Asked for the average since the launch, agency spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said, “MDOT MTA does not measure average trip time.”

When BaltimoreLink launched, the agency expanded its definition of “on time” from within five minutes of the scheduled time to within seven minutes — the standard used by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Using the new definition, the MTA calculated that its previous rate had been 59.5 percent, Battisti said.

Both changes troubled Brian O’Malley, president of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance, a rider advocacy group. O’Malley, who is not related to former Gov. Martin O’Malley, has long argued that the MTA needs to improve its transparency.

“They were initially measuring the average transit time on the system, and they stopped because it wasn’t favorable,” he said.

He said the improved reliability “sounds good — if true.”

“But my confidence in the number they’re reporting has been shaken by the series of changes they’ve made in how they measure and report the number,” he said, “especially because the changes have always been convenient for making BaltimoreLink come out looking like an improvement.”

He said the only way to show that the system actually is improving is to make more data public, he said.

“They say it’s gotten better, but we don’t know whether to believe them,” he said. “We can’t confirm or deny it.”

Dashawn Wilson takes the LocalLink 22 and CityLink Orange buses. The 17-year-old Essex youth has noticed cleaner, bigger and more reliable buses on those routes.

But he doesn’t think it’s fair to riders to consider a bus that’s seven minutes late “on-time.”

“The time it says it’s coming, it should come,” Wilson said. “If it says 8:15, it should come at 8:15.”

Danielle Sweeney, a writer and transit activist who lives in Riverside, created the Facebook group “Where’s the Bus, Baltimore?” as a platform for riders to discuss the service, and for MTA officials to respond to questions.

The group, which asks members to keep their comments civil and focused on service and reliability, has amassed 523 members, including MTA officials and bus drivers.

“The MTA does not have a public-facing feedback mechanism,” Sweeney said. “You call the call center and somebody takes down your complaint. I’m not sure you hear back.”

Sweeney said she doesn’t consider the new system “transformational,” as Hogan promised when announcing the new service.

“After a year — and I’ve been following this pretty closely — I’m not seeing reliability that was promised,” she said. “It doesn’t live up to Hogan’s hype.”

Sweeney analyzed the rate of “cut runs” during the first six months after the launch. These are trips that are canceled, usually because a bus operator has failed to show up for work.

Sweeney found 20,000 such bus runs, which the MTA said represented 1.2 percent of service.

Quinn says new policies and better communication have reduced driver absenteeism from 20 percent to 12 percent in the last year.

“We’re measuring things better,” he said. “There’s generally been a culture shift in the agency, a real culture change toward data-driven accountability.”

Quinn oversaw the design of BaltimoreLink as the MTA’s director of planning and then took over as the agency’s administrator two weeks before its launch.

He pointed out several indicators of system-wide improvement: A 20 percent decline in bus accidents and a 49 percent drop in bus-related complaints.