Some bumps in the road for bus riders as BaltimoreLink hits city streets

Beverly Paschall gave herself an hour to get to work on Monday morning — the first weekday test of Gov. Larry Hogan's $135 million BaltimoreLink overhaul of the Maryland Transit Administration's bus routes across the Baltimore region.

Paschall, 59, of Woodlawn caught the new LocalLink 78 to the West Baltimore MARC station, where she transferred to the high-frequency CityLink Orange route, en route to her job as a medical assistant at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

As the Orange bus idled at the MARC station, with MTA police getting on to ensure people knew the new routes, she checked the time.

"I got on at 7:30," she said, pointing up at a clock that read 8:05. "We would normally be at Baltimore and Paca by now. It's already taking longer. This is supposed to be improved? We would've been downtown by now."

Several other riders murmured in agreement. By the time she stepped off the bus downtown, she pointed out, it was 8:22 a.m.

"It's so ridiculous," she said. "You'd think they would try to make a good impression on the first weekday."

On its first weekday ferrying commuters to jobs across the region, the $135 million rerouted bus system was met by a mixed reaction from riders, some of whom were prepared for the launch and others confused by the new route names and locations.

Kim Costello, 60, studied the route map to get ready. She rode downtown from her home on Ingleside Avenue on Sunday to prepare for the first weekday of the new service. Costello, a hotel room inspector, has already noticed an improvement.

"Usually the bus runs every hour," she said. "Now it runs every 30 minutes."

The added transfer at the West Baltimore MARC station wasn't inconvenient for her, she said, because the one of three high-frequency buses into downtown was already there waiting to pick her up.

"What's the big deal?" she said. "The bus is going to be right there."

Costello said her sister rode the new LocalLink 34 from Westview Mall to Mondawmin — a route Costello thinks will be terrific.

"People just don't like change," she said. "The MTA system was broken. You used to have to wait for the 20 for an hour and a half. When they learn it, they'll realize it's good."

About 10 minutes into Lisa Rubeling's first ride on the new BaltimoreLink system, she felt ready to call a cab.

Rubeling used to take the No. 60 bus to Green Spring Station, but that route was shortened in the overhaul. Instead, she got onto the No. 34 bus at the Falls Road Light Rail station, believing it was scheduled to take her to work.

Instead, the driver turned toward Westview.

Fellow commuter Indira McDonald walked to the front of the bus to explain that she believed the driver, Ray Hall, was going the wrong direction. For more than 10 minutes, the No. 34 bus rested at the Falls Road and Lake Ave. intersection as the two tried to figure out which direction the bus should be headed.

Eventually, Hall said he would drive to Green Spring Station before resuming his scheduled route.

McDonald called Hall "a hero" for making sure she got to the job she's held at Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center since 2001. She said the BaltimoreLink has a responsibility to make sure the system "works for everyone."

"MTA has their hands full and people are trying to get to work and they're trying to adjust," Hall said. "These are some big adjustments. At some point, we have to show people we're willing to make it work."

Throughout the morning, Hall educated riders on the new routes, often directing them where to go after they hopped on or off his bus. Many said they were confused about the new system.

At the Mondawmin Station, MTA officials set up a tent and provided advice and pamphlets to riders confused about which bus to get on.

Transportation planner Marc Szarkowski said he's sensing a bit of nervousness, but lots of excitement. He said people are appreciative of the free fares, which he said reduces anxiety about catching the wrong bus.

"It's always a little tough at the beginning but I'm already seeing folks pick up new connections and they're excited about it," Szarkowski said.

Timothy Robinson-el said he planned to give the bus "the benefit of the doubt" as he waited for it to arrive at Mondawmin.

"If it works, it works," said Robinson-el, 54. "After all the money the governor spent, it better work."

Nakia Williams, 25, who lives on Franklintown Road, rides MTA to her classes to be a certified nursing assistant.

She thinks the new routes will be convenient when people get used to them, but she hadn't familiarized herself with them Monday, so she asked other passengers for help.

"I didn't have time to study the buses; I was studying for tests," Williams said.

Nate Robinson doesn't consider it the MTA's fault if riders don't know the routes. The agency has been advertising the program prominently and has made information available, he said.

"People should've just paid attention," said Robinson, 56, a rider who lives in East Baltimore. "It's not like it hasn't been put out there that this is going to change. If you don't take time to look at your surroundings and pay attention, it's on you."

Goldie Phillips, 62, sat at a bus stop at Johns Hopkins Bayview Monday morning whiling away some time before an appointment.

She had taken the Light Rail to the city from her overnight cleaning job at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, then took the CityLink Orange to the hospital from Royal Farms Arena.

For the most part, the commute was seamless, Phillips said. Learning the new route names and where they all go will take some time, she said.

"It was helpful — and confusing a little bit," she said. "But it's good because it's change. Some people don't know how to deal with change."

After the general public learns the new routes, the next big hurdle for the bus network will come in the fall, when school starts and students begin riding it, Phillips noted.