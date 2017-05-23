Baltimore officials increase security after Manchester blast

Baltimore police are increasing security measures in areas where large groups of people may gather as a precaution after an explosion at a concert in Manchester, England, killed 22 people and left more than 50 seriously injured.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith issued a statement Tuesday that the department monitors and receives information about suspected terrorism through the Joint Terrorism Task Force, and that Commissioner Kevin Davis has been in touch with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh in the wake of the Manchester attack.

Smith adds that the department extends "our heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the senseless act of terrorism in Manchester," and urges Baltimore residents to remain vigilant "as acts of terrorism can occur anywhere."