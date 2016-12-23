Firefighters investigating blaze at Northeast Baltimore car shop

Baltimore city fire officials said there were no reported injuries in a Friday evening fire at an auto repair shop that spanned an entire block in Northeast Baltimore.

Officials said they received a call shortly after 5 p.m. about the fire at Complete Auto Center, in the 4600 block of Hazelwood Avenue. When they responded, they found a heavy fire coming through the roof, according to Chief Roman Clark, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Clark said one person believed to have been working in the shop had gotten out of the building, and there were no other injuries immediately known.

Clark said the roof of the one-story building, which spanned the length of a block, collapsed. Firefighters contained the blaze from the exterior, but were still at the scene late Friday evening.

Clark said the cause of the fire was under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.