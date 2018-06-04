Archdiocese of Baltimore appoints first-ever director of community affairs to strengthen work with the needy

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has appointed a veteran lobbyist to a new position focused on strengthening its work with communities in need.

Mary Ellen Russell, the executive director of the Maryland Catholic Conference in Annapolis since 2008, will become the archdiocese’s first director of community affairs for the diocese.

Russell will oversee outreach to business leaders, elected officials, clergy members, nonprofits and others to strengthen the Catholic Church’s service to those communities.

The church has long provided services in Baltimore and other communities facing severe ongoing socioeconomic challenges. Archbishop William E. Lori said the new office should amplify the efforts.

“The church already provides tremendous assistance,” he said. “I believe we can do even more by investing in a position dedicated solely to working strategically to strengthen our partnerships wherever possible, especially in communities where the needs are the greatest.”

The Catholic Church is the largest nongovernmental provider of social services in Maryland, most notably through Catholic Charities, which offers more than 80 programs for vulnerable and needy individuals in 200 locations across the state.

Russell has represented the interests and positions of the church for more than two decades.

The Maryland Catholic Conference advocates for the state’s three Catholic dioceses — Baltimore, Washington and Wilmington — in Annapolis. As executive director, Russell worked to build relationships with lawmakers and coalitions.

“There are so many impressive programs operated by the church and other organizations in the Archdiocese,” Russell said in a statement. “”It’s exciting to contemplate how much more we can accomplish by enhancing our opportunities to work even more collaboratively.”

