Pope sends Archbishop of Baltimore to investigate sexual harassment allegations against West Virginia bishop

Pope Francis is sending Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori to the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in West Virginia, where he will head an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

Bishop Michael J. Bransfield, who headed the West Virginia diocese since February 2005, resigned from his position Thursday and is being investigated for allegations of “sexual harassment of adults,” according to an Archdiocese of Baltimore statement released the same day.

The Vatican has directed Lori to serve as an apostolic administrator to the West Virginia diocese while the investigation is under way and until a new bishop is installed, the release states. Lori will continue in his position as Baltimore archbishop simultaneously.

In August, a Pennsylvania grand jury released an explosive 900-page report detailing the abuse of more than 1,000 children by more than 300 priests going back two decades. Since the release, an archbishop claimed Pope Francis had helped hide an American cardinal’s alleged abuse. The Vatican hasn't responded to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's allegations against the pope.

The church did not provide additional information about the allegations Bransfield faces.

“My primary concern is for the care and support of the priests and people of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston at this difficult time,” Lori said in the release. “I further pledge to conduct a thorough investigation in search of the truth into the troubling allegations against Bishop Bransfield and to work closely with the clergy, religious and lay leaders of the diocese until the appointment of a new bishop.”

A hotline has been established for those wishing to share any information related to this investigation. The hotline number is 1-833-272-4225.

This article will be updated.

