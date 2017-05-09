The Allendale, public apartment complex in Baltimore, to reopen after $27 million renovation

The Allendale, a 164-unit West Baltimore public apartment complex, reopened Tuesday following a $27 million renovation funded by federal, state and private investment.

The project is the first of its kind to be completed in the city under the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which allows public housing agencies more leeway in using federal funding to redevelop and maintain affordable housing, officials said.

All units in the 32-year-old housing complex were refitted with new energy-efficient appliances, kitchen cabinets, doors and windows, as well as upgraded bathrooms and repainting. Remodeled common areas now include a game room-library, a computer room and a fitness room. The building's major utility systems have been upgraded, and a coating was applied to the building to prevent water infiltration.

The property remained open during the renovation, with 20 percent of the apartments held vacant so that senior and disabled residents could be relocated within the building while their units were being restored. All units are now leased.

Enterprise Homes, Inc., a Baltimore-based affordable housing developer, and the Baltimore Affordable Housing Development, Inc., an affiliate of the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, led the renovation. The project leveraged financing from the state housing department, Wells Fargo, the housing authority and Enterprise Community Investment, officials said.

Federal, state, city and Enterprise Homes officials were scheduled to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the building, at 3600 W. Franklin Street, Tuesday morning.

Marks Thomas Architects was the architect for the redevelopment, and Harkins Builders, Inc., was the contractor. The property is managed by WinnResidential.

