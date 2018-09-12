Truck hauling granite overturns in downtown Baltimore, disrupting Wednesday morning traffic

A truck hauling several slabs of granite overturned Wednesday morning near Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, disrupting traffic on several streets, according to Baltimore police.

The vehicle overturned in the 500 block of St. Paul Street near Franklin Street, according to a police spokeswoman. Hamilton and Center streets near St. Paul are also closed to traffic while officials work to removed the granite and truck, she said.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the crash was not immediately determined.

This story will be updated.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed