Sorority works to increase numbers of African Americans who can swim

The children lined up along the side of the pool at the Gaffney Fitness Center at Fort Meade like ducks in a row.

Volunteer coaches guided them into the water and ran through basic swimming techniques. The children ducked their faces in the water and blew bubbles, and kicked their way across the pool with the aid of coaches who pulled them along by their hands. Then they floated on their backs; their arms and legs spread wide in the water.

The youngsters were taking part in a swim clinic organized by Sigma Gamma Rho, an African American sorority. The organization, in partnership with USA Swimming, has been hosting swim clinics and other events around the country for five years to address a large disparity in the number of African Americans who can’t swim and end up drowning. They named the initiative Swim 1922 as a tribute to the year the sorority was founded.

Sixty-four percent of African American children can’t swim and drown at a rate nearly three times as high as their white peers, according to USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport

In Maryland, 1 of every 100,000 white people died by drowning in 2012 compared to 1.3 of every 100,000 African Americans, according to the Maryland Health Department. The Baltimore City Health Department said whites drowned at higher rates in the city but officials don’t know why.

The Sigma Gamma Rho initiative is part of a broader effort by USA Swimming to increase diversity in the sport. The disparity in drownings has been a problem for some time, one that many different organizations have tried to tackle and the Centers for Disease Control has tracked.

The disparities are most pronounced in swimming pool drownings. African American children ages 5 to 19 drown in swimming pools at rates 5.5 times higher than whites, according to the CDC. African American children aged 11 to 12-years-old are at even greater risk; they drown in swimming pools at rates 10 times that of whites.

“Parents are taking their kids to pools and the beach and so many of them don’t know how to swim,” said Barbara Sawyer, president of the Baltimore chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho. “Anything could happen while they are in the water.”

Sigma Gamma Rho surveyed 3,200 women in its organization in 2012 to get a better handle on why African Americans aren’t swimming at high rates.

The sorority found some of its members had bad experiences as children, either near-drowings or being thrown in the water unexpectedly. Others were worried about the additional work involved with black women’s hair care, while others said swim lessons were too expensive.

Other research has found historical influences such as the past segregation of public pools, which African Americans were once prohibited from using. Even after the end of formal segregation, many black people were made to feel unwelcome at municipal-run pools. They also could not afford the private pool clubs that many whites joined after desegregation.

“Swimming as a skill, as a recreation and as a sport, and as a social activity has been passed down generationally among white Americans,” said Jeff Wiltse, a professor of history at the University of Montana and author of the book Contested Waters: A Social History of Swimming Pools in America. “This wasn’t the case with African Americans.”

In Baltimore, 4M Swim and Recreation Inc. has taught generations of black children to swim. Ebony Rosemond started Black Kids Swim in Largo, Maryland after noticing the lack of diversity at her daughter’s swim meets. The organization promotes swimming among African Americans and has a website that includes hair care and water safety tips and articles on African American swimmers.

“We started the organization to educate parents and promote the sport to kids,” Rosemond said. “We want so show African American children there are others who look like them who are excelling in the sport.”

Sigma Gamma Rho, using volunteer coaches provided by USA Swimming, started out teaching black mothers who they hoped would also want their children to learn to swim. If a parent can’t swim, there is only a 19 percent chance that a child in that household will learn to swim, according to USA Swimming. The sorority then began holding clinics to teach children as well. Formal swimming lessons can reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88 percent, according to USA Swimming.

“It’s about getting more people into the pool,” said Dawne Stanton, president of the Silver Spring alumni chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, which sponsored the Fort Meade clinic. “It’s about water safety and saving people’s lives.”

The one-day clinics are meant to expose the families to swimming and spark an interest in taking more classes.The sorority brings in high-profile African-American swimmers to help teach some of the classes. The growth in the number of African-American Olympian swimmers, such as Simone Manuel, 21, the first African American woman swimmer to win a gold, have put a more diverse face on the sport in recent years.

Maritza McClendon, the first black woman to make the U.S. Olympic swim team in 2004, helped coach the kids at Fort Meade. She won a silver medal as a member of the 400-meter freestyle relay team that year. She only learned to swim after a doctor suggested it when she was diagnosed with a scoliosis, a condition that causes the spine to curve.

“We are not asking people to become an Olympic swimmer,” she said. “We want people to have the skills to feel comfortable and safe in the water.”

Coaches taught the kids at Fort Meade in three groups representing different skill levels.

Sisters Marley and Makenzie Laing, aged 7 and 4 respectively, were part of the beginners group with volunteer coach Elvin D. Foreman, Jr., the head coach of the Elite Rays Swim Club in Potomac Valley. Foreman’s dad almost drowned while at war in Vietnam and made it a point to make sure his kids knew how to swim.

Although they love the pool and beach, neither of the girls can swim. Their father, Thomas Laing, grew up in Florida and taught himself to swim so he could keep up with his friends. He wants his girls to have strong swimming skills and thought it would be inspirational to meet McClendon.

MacKenzie, wearing orange goggles and a one-piece swimsuit with horses and rainbows, was reluctant to put her face in the water at first. But with each exercise, she became more comfortable.

To ease his group into floating, Foreman first had them lay on their backs on the side of the pool and had them practice breathing and then relaxing as if they were going to sleep.

“Breathe, breathe, relax,” he had them repeat several times before having them try it in the water.

O’Neill Cornish, age 9, ran to his mom dancing after he successfully floated.

“I did it,” he said. “I did it.”