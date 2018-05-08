Topgolf aims to open in Baltimore in 2020 near Horseshoe casino

A Topgolf entertainment complex is set to open in 2020, filling a vast swath of asphalt in South Baltimore between M&T Bank Stadium and the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, officials announced Tuesday.

Horseshoe officials, who control the six acres of land that also includes the city’s animal shelter, helped lure the high-tech driving range to the site, which city leaders say is an integral part of the “southern gateway” to Baltimore.

“We had a vision to be more than a casino,” said Erin Chamberlin, regional president and general manager for Caesars Entertainment Corp., operator of the Horseshoe, during a press conference on that property that is now the football stadium Lot J. “We wanted to be a catalyst for job creation and economic development. ...This is the city’s next entertainment district.”

Chamberlin acknowledged that Caesars had been spending millions to acquire property around the casino and said that Dallas, Texas-based Topgolf is the first new tenant in the corridor along Warner Street, running behind the casino that fronts Russell Street, the main southern roadway into the city.

She said the group is working with the city on attracting other entertainment-oriented companies to the still-gritty area that maintains the industrial park aesthetic of its past. The aim is linking it, across railroad tracks and under highway overpasses, to the the neighboring football stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards and onto the Federal Hill neighborhood and the Inner Harbor.

The area so far has lacked much investment abutting the casino, though there is some promised development including from the partners in a new Hammerjacks, the latest iteration of the venerable Baltimore concert hall and club. It’s planned for the opposite side of Russell Street and is expected to open in 2019. Blocks away there also is separate investment in offices and apartments, helping to fill the gaps.

Topgolf officials say the venue is unique. It has 41 locations around the country (another location is planned in Germantown) and offers high-tech climate-controlled hitting bays. Balls are micro-chipped to show accuracy and distance on TV monitors and allow for competition among players.

Craig Kessler, chief operating officer for Topgolf, said the venue is for all ages and all abilities and specializes in corporate and family events and social leagues and will also offer food and music. He said the Baltimore location is expected to employ 500 full and part-time jobs an d pump more than $264 million into the local economy over a decade. A ground breaking is planned for next year.

“What we bring to Baltimore will become a community hub for golfers and non-golfers,” Kessler said before a friendly putting competition with Mayor Catherine Pugh and Chamberlin on a makeshift green.

Pugh, who was joined by City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young and other local dignitaries at the news event, said she’s not putting all her golf balls in one basket. Rather, she she sees Topgolf as both an economic driver and a catalyst that will help fulfill a vision for the now-vacant area.

“Revitalizing neighborhoods and attracting investment to our city is among my highest priorities,” she said. “Topgolf’s arrival in the market represents a major step toward fulfilling out vision of turning the Warner Street corridor into a dynamic entertainment district. Not only will Topgolf be a catalyst for adjacent renewal and development, bit it will help fuel our city economy by adding hundreds of new jobs and offering a unique destination that will attract thousands more to downtown.”

Much of the property that will become Topgolf now serves as football stadium parking, though a portion houses the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, or BARCS, which will move to city owned property in Cherry Hill under an agreement worked out earlier this month that required waiving a public requirement to accept bids for that property.

The overall deal for the land, several years in the works, now needs to be amended to allow Topgolf to take ownership of the parcels left behind directly from the city, according to William H. Cole is the president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation.

The arrangement calls for the casino to hand over its rights to the land for the golf center, with Topgolf paying the city $1.25 million per acre, or $7.5 million. The sale price was set when the casino settled on its main parcel, said Cole, adding Topgolf will receive no special incentives beyond tax breaks allowed for creating jobs in an established enterprise zone.

