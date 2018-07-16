Spruce Up grants from Johns Hopkins aid neighborhoods one park or mural at a time

The lot at Charles Street and North Avenue was empty except for the rubble left behind when the building there burned.

But after years as wasted space it’s become a public venue complete with grass, benches and a stage equipped for events. It’s hosted bands, vigils, fashion shows and Pride- and Artscape-related programming, and is booked every weekend until October.

Envisioned by the Station North Arts & Entertainment District, the Ynot Lot was among the first to land a Spruce Up grant in 2014 from a Johns Hopkins University program aimed at infusing $10 million over five years into the 10 neighborhoods surrounding the Homewood campus, some of which had been neglected for years and struggled with crime and blight.

Only about $900,000 has gone to the Spruce Up grants, with most of the other money being spent under the Homewood Community Partnership Initiative going to public education, housing programs and commercial development. But officials say the awards have funded about 50 gardens, parks, signs, murals, walking paths and other projects that in many cases have outperformed their expectations.

“People are willing to come through there now because everything doesn’t seem abandoned,” said Amelia Rambissoon, executive director of Station North Arts & Entertainment District, about the area around the Ynot Lot. “People see things going on and they feel safe. … Things are slowly coming together there.”

Station North got a $13,750 Spruce Up grant and raised a total of $61,813 to clean and paint and buy equipment, including a shipping container for storage that serves as the stage backdrop, according to Hopkins’ records. Rambissoon said the group later tapped other Hopkins funding for more equipment in addition to other money from local groups. The university’s involvement shows other potential benefactors that “this is legit,” she said.

Funded by the university and the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Baltimore Regional Neighborhoods Initiative, the Spruce Up grants range from $10,000 to $25,000.

That’s not typically enough to cover the start-up costs or ongoing maintenance, said Andrew B. Frank, Hopkins' economic development chief, who spearheads the program. But the grant recipients went on to raise more than $3 million for their projects, three times the initial grant money, he said.

Frank had no official tally but said the program also generated significant spin-off investment, as well as sweat equity and pride, in the target neighborhoods of Charles Village, Remington, Wyman Park, Barclay, Charles North, Greenmount West, Old Goucher, Abell, Harwood and Oakenshawe. The Waverly "Main Street" business program also can apply for funds to use along Greenmount Avenue.

“All of these investments have had outsized impact,” Frank said. “They may be small in size or scale, but they represent something the communities wanted to do.”

Hundreds of people can fill the Ynot Lot for events, which has been noticed by city residents and commuters driving past, Rambissoon said. That has prompted more interest in the space, which is offered free to any group hosting a public event. It’s also contributed to newfound interest in the corridor, a rough urban landscape that groups such as Station North and the Maryland Institute College of Art have been trying to revive for years.

Now the Parkway Theatre has been overhauled and become headquarters to the Maryland Film Festival, and a shop featuring Baltimore-made goods even popped up in a long-empty building across the street, joining longer-standing tenants such as the Windup Space and Joe Squared Pizza & Bar. The city and state pledged millions in beautification and other improvements on the street. Rambissoon said she wants to continue fundraising for permanent lights and signage to encourage year-round use of the Ynot Lot.

The Hopkins initiative stemmed from a task force report that found some students declined to attend Hopkins because of “real and perceived conditions of the off-campus experience.” Some of the neighborhoods around the school, such as Charles Village, are relatively affluent, and others such as Remington have attracted a lot of new retail, housing and office projects recently. But still others struggle.

The Central Baltimore Partnership helps manage the Spruce Up grants and assists community associations with the paperwork and links them with government agencies, contractors and vendors to pull off their projects.

The partnership got 22 letters of intent last year to pursue projects and 15 applications, with 10 awards made, said Aaron Kaufman, the group’s community projects manager. Most projects are completed in a year. Only one project has not been completed, he said.

“These are tangible and highly visible capital improvement projects,” Kaufman said.

The Greenmount West Community Association has won grants to add grass, trees and flowers, and to clean lots and revive parks, and is now working on murals on the Guilford Avenue bridge.

Monika Graves has lived in the neighborhood for 19 years and has been involved with several of the grants, including the murals and a project dubbed “The Coordinated Greening of Greenmount West.” That project includes upgrades and maintenance in four green spaces, including one called “Wonderground” that has become a destination for children and families and spurred more neighbors to get involved, she said.

“Over the past few years, our neighborhood has grown and stabilized with an influx of newcomers who are young professionals with families eager to contribute to the neighborhood and make it home,” Graves said.

In Barclay, neighbors tackled projects with grant money that include a garden on a lot that had been a dumping ground, adding benches and fruit trees. They put up signs to welcome people to the community. Children from city schools have come to help with the work.

“This has brought people together who don’t normally communicate with each other,” said Jean Yahudah, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years. “The community came together because they wanted to address sanitation, beautification and address some of the crime. … Just getting rid of an empty lot helps.”

Thornette Leacock is a Barclay resident who has written two grant applications for the Baltimore Midway Old Goucher Coalition under the banner “Bold Brilliant Beautiful Barclay.” The first helped pay for corrugated plastic panels to cover the doors of vacant houses so they appeared from a distance to have regular doors. They replaced plywood nailed up to keep out squatters and crime. She said the panels lifted neighborhood spirits by making the blocks look less desolate and better tended.