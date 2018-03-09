Riders relieved as Baltimore Metro Subway reopens after monthlong shutdown

For the past few weeks, it’s taken Joyce Ingram more than an hour to get from her Park Heights neighborhood to her job as a home aide in Owings Mills.

But Friday, with the reopening of the Baltimore Metro Subway system, her morning commute has returned to a quick 20 minutes.

“I’ve got 40 minutes back this morning,” said Ingram, 62, as she waited to catch the train at Mondawmin around 8:30 a.m.

Riders said they were grateful to be back on the Metro after a nearly one-month shutdown for emergency track repairs that officials said couldn’t wait until the summer. The surprise shutdown came with less than a day’s notice on Feb. 11, after safety evaluations showed some track sections were too worn to operate trains safely.

The Maryland Transit Administration is providing free rides Friday through Sunday “as a thank you to our riders for their patience.” The reopening comes three days earlier than officials anticipated.

The news was announced Thursday as the the state House of Delegates approved legislation to increase funding for the MTA, both for operations and capital improvements.

“We replaced all the rail that the train runs on, in all the curves that were showing wear,” MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn said Thursday. “We’ve done thorough safety testing, and we can assure folks that it is safe. Folks can expect a smoother, faster ride.”

And while many were happy to be riding the Metro Friday, some said they were still bitter about the way the shutdown was handled.

“I understand it was for safety, but it was really abrupt and an inconvenience to a lot of people,” said 34-year-old Mikita Thompson. “I think we deserve more than two days of free rides for the long time we had to go.”

Gov. Larry Hogan set aside $2.2 million in emergency funding to run free coach buses for passengers during the entire shutdown. But some of the thousands of people who rely on the Metro system said the shuttles were unreliable and doubled their daily commutes.

Tina Hebron said it often took her two hours to get from West Baltimore to downtown. The inconsistent transportation made her to frequently late to her job at Pratt Library.

“Oh, wow I’m so glad the Metro is back,” Hebron, 48, said. “It’ll make my day so wonderful and smooth and I’ll actually get to work on time.”

Some sections of track will still need to be replaced in August, though the MTA hopes to do those repairs over the weekends and by single-tracking to avoid another shutdown.

Quinn said no new issues arose during the most recent track inspections. The MTA, Federal Transit Administration and federal State Safety Oversight program inspectors walked the tracks and studied the system before opting to reopen.

Thompson was not entirely convinced.

“I’m just hoping that the train takes me to where I need to go with no problems,” she said.

Baltimore Sun reporters Colin Campbell and Michael Dresser contributed to this report.

