Pratt library accused of pay inequality for women

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit announced Wednesday that the Enoch Pratt Free Library violated federal law by paying female librarian supervisors less than a male counterpart.

According to the suit, filed against the library, Baltimore’s mayor and the City Council, the Pratt violated its own internal hiring policies when it hired a male librarian supervisor when there was no specific vacancy at his level, and then paid the man $6,000 more than a woman already in the same supervisory position who had more years of library experience.

The position was described as a Librarian Supervisor I, which the library website said was a branch manager.

The man also earned between $1,000 and $6,000 more than four other female librarian supervisors with more years of library and librarian supervisor experience, the EEOC said.

The alleged conduct violates the Equal Pay Act of 1963, prohibiting discrimination in pay based on sex.

EEOC officials said the agency attempted to settle the matter though a mediation process before filing suit in U.S. District Court in Maryland.

The women “performed the same duties as their male co-worker and had more years of experience but were paid thousands less simply because of their gender,” said Debra M. Lawrence, EEOC regional attorney.

Meghan McCorkell, a spokeswoman for the Pratt, said library officials cannot comment on pending litigation.

Andre Davis, the Baltimore City solicitor, said city officials had not seen the lawsuit and couldn’t comment specifically. But he emphasized that Mayor Catherine Pugh and all city officials were committed to equal pay and opportunities.

“Mayor Pugh and the city are absolutely committed to equal treatment of any and all, and particularly equal treatment of women in the workplace,” he said. “We intend to review the lawsuit, confer with the EEOC and resolve the matter in an appropriate way. The new director of the Enoch Pratt is every bit as much committed to equality in the workplace as is the mayor and all city agencies.”

