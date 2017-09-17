Growth in Johnston Square is around the corner — and inside a shuttered favorite restaurant

A little more than a decade ago, the Yellow Bowl Restaurant drew a broad cross-section of Baltimore to Johnston Square, the impoverished neighborhood boxed in between the Jones Falls Expressway, the Maryland Penitentiary and Green Mount Cemetery.

During evenings at the restaurant, the city’s political elite, prison guards and neighbors home from work sat elbow to elbow, enjoying what many considered the best soul food in town.

“You could always take the pulse of the community by the community that was gathered there,” said former Mayor Kurt Schmoke, a loyal customer of one of the city’s first black-owned restaurants. “Just the thought of those biscuits brings a smile to my face.”

All that’s left now of the Yellow Bowl is the bright yellow awning hanging over boarded-up doors along Greenmount Avenue. The restaurant closed in 2006, adding one more vacant building to a city full of them.

While multimillion-dollar redevelopment efforts began transforming neighborhoods to the north and east years ago, Johnston Square has been waiting for its big break. The neighborhood’s inauspicious location, wedged between the highway, the prison and cemetery, has made attracting developers particularly challenging.

But now developers are trying to parlay revitalization efforts around Penn Station to the north and near the Johns Hopkins medical campus to the east into new life for Johnston Square.

Nonprofit TRF Development Partners plans to overhaul at least 30 rentable and salable rowhouses, to be priced for families that earn less than the median area income. Charm City Meadworks is turning a warehouse into a brewery and tasting room. A neighborhood park that was so overgrown that some forgot it existed is getting a makeover. And the Yellow Bowl is poised for a comeback: 37-year-old chef Heather Smith plans to turn it into restaurant concept she calls global comfort food with a teaching kitchen to train neighbors in basic culinary skills.

If the wave of redevelopment marching down Greenmount Avenue is done right, supporters say, it could revive the community, better connect it to the rest of the city and improve life for the people who stuck with the neighborhood through the years.

“Baltimore is still dealing with a lot of the scars of discriminatory housing practices,” said Cheryl Knott, a project manager with the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance at the University of Baltimore’s Jacob France Institute. “You didn’t have a lot of connection 50, 60 years ago between Mount Vernon and anything on the other side of the Jones Falls.

“This is really an opportunity to ensure that when this development comes in, when there’s new investment, being able to protect and empower and lift up the people who are there instead of displacing them.”

The neighborhood has a long way to go.

One out of every three buildings is vacant, according to TRF. The Greenmount East statistical area, which includes Johnston Square, has the second-highest homicide rate in the city, and the third-lowest life expectancy, 67.9 years, according to the city health department. The median household income, $23,277, is little more than half the city median, and almost a quarter of residents are unemployed — nearly twice the city rate.

The nearest grocery store is a bus ride away, and the lack of other services, such as pharmacies, convenience stores and recreation for youth, has made it hard to entice new residents.

But the city is throwing its weight behind the neighborhood, acquiring vacant properties and parceling them together with hope of handing them off to developers. Officials say the city has spent $10 million acquiring and demolishing properties and supporting affordable housing projects in Johnston Square over the past decade, and expects to spend millions more in the years ahead.

“This is a great neighborhood to invest in because of the strength that has been realized in Greenmount West and Oliver,” said Wendi Redfern, acting deputy commissioner for land resources at the city’s Department of Housing & Community Development. “It’s a natural next phase to leverage the investment that’s already been put in and knit it all together.”

The neighborhood has some strengths, city Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman said. It’s anchored by the St. Frances Academy, and has the attention of a community focused developer, TRF, and a neighborhood association committed to shepherding in change.

“There’s every reason to believe that the trajectory of Johnston Square will continue on in the present trend,” Braverman said. “A lot of that has to do with the partnership between the city and the community.”

Regina Hammond has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades. Four years ago, she rounded up her neighbors and formed Rebuild Johnston Square, a group working to revitalize the neighborhood. She says she wanted to be able to sit in her living room in peace, without worrying about bored youths outside tearing everything apart.

“I saw a lot of deterioration,” said Hammond, the group’s president. “We had a whole lot of kids with a whole lot of nothing to do except destroy things.”

The group started small, organizing trash cleanup days and community meetings to encourage neighbors to get involved, speak up about what they want and play a role in making it happen.

With help from the city, the state and community support organizations, Rebuild Johnston Square last year applied for and received a $437,500 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and the American Planning Association to renovate Ambrose Kennedy Park.

The renovations, led by Baltimore’s Parks & People Foundation, include repairing the pool’s splash pad, resurfacing basketball courts and installing restrooms.

The city is in the process of acquiring buildings along East Chase and Valley streets, Braverman said. The plan is to knock them down and expand the park. The city estimates that acquiring the properties will cost $1 million, to be paid for through the state’s Project CORE, an initiative aimed at reducing blight.

“It’s going to look 100 percent better than before,” Hammond said.

Hammond said she is pleased to see the group’s years of hard work pay off and glad others are starting to realize the neighborhood’s assets she’s known about all along.

“We’ve been waiting to see that happen for years,” Hammond said. “We’re situated in the midst of so many good things.”

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun Chef Heather Smith will be taking over the former Yellow Bowl restaurant on Greenmount Avenue in the Johnston Square community. Chef Heather Smith will be taking over the former Yellow Bowl restaurant on Greenmount Avenue in the Johnston Square community. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun) (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Smith, who grew up in Baltimore, said she was drawn to the Yellow Bowl property by its address: 1234 Greenmount Ave. Her catering and pop-up restaurant business is named 12:34, because she believes ascending sequential numbers mean you’re headed in the right direction.