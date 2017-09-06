Think tank urges Baltimore to tap new fund to help fill youth recreation gaps

A Washington-based think tank is recommending that Baltimore tap into a $12 million city fund to bolster urgently needed recreational opportunities to keep children and teens active and involved in their communities.

“The need for positive sport activity is great in Baltimore City, where many youth face challenges,” says a report being released Wednesday at a conference of the Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies group.

The institute calls the fund a potential “game changer.”

It says the money “represents a major opportunity to build a healthier community through growing the quality and quantity of youth recreation activities.”

But a spokesman for City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young — who championed the Children and Youth Fund — said it is too early to say where the grants will go.

“It’s premature really at this point when we’re getting the structure and governance established of the Children and Youth Fund,” spokesman Lester Davis said. “It’s going to be community-led and grass-roots-driven.”

The fund was approved by voters on a ballot question in last November’s election and will be one of the city's largest distributors of grant money. It sets aside more than $12 million a year for youth programs.

Voters approved the fund in the year after protests and rioting following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody. The unrest drew attention to the pervasive problems faced by city youths, including poverty, inadequate education and a high rate of incarceration.

The institute has been studying Baltimore as part of a national initiative to improve the state of youth athletics.

Known as Project Play, the partnership between the institute and Under Armour aims to use Baltimore as a laboratory to guide other cities in the development of programs that help urban youths stay fit and engaged.

The project kicked off publicly in June at the UA House at Fayette, an East Baltimore community center. More than 1,800 students living nearby were surveyed to gauge their interests and experience, pinpoint what sports they want to try and the reasons they don't participate more often in athletics.

The survey found strong interest in two sports that aren’t widely available — swimming and gymnastics. It said many students expressed concern about having a safe place to play in their neighborhood.

The institute said the youth fund could be used to promote or cover the cost of shared-use agreements to create more safe spaces for kids to play sports.

“A lot of organizations don’t know anything about shared-use agreements or how to get it started,” said Andre Fountain, the Baltimore coordinator for Project Play. “Schools first come to mind because every school mostly has a gym.”

But Fountain said hotels could be recruited to share swimming pool time with local youths.

“You could think outside the box,” he said.

